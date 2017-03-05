18 Year-Old Seaford Man Arrested for Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

18 Year-Old Seaford Man Arrested for Murder

GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware State Police have arrested Stephon R. Jackson, 18 of Seaford, for first-degree murder among other charges.

According to DSP, Jackson is connected to the Jan. 29, 2017 shooting death of an 18 year-old man in Laurel.

Initially, Jackson was arrested and charged with several counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Jackson was released on bond on March 4.

After his release, additional warrants were approved for first-degree murder.

Jackson was presented before Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was then committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $520,000.00 cash bond.

