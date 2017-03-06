New York Man Arrested in Georgetown for Having Hundreds of Untaxed Cigarettes

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Hundreds of cartons of untaxed cigarettes were seized over the weekend following a traffic stop in Georgetown, Del., according to authorities.

The Georgetown Police Department said 51-year-old Marvin Davis, of Bronx, New York, was pulled over Saturday morning for a traffic violation. After speaking to Davis, the officer discovered Davis' driver's license was suspended. A search of the vehicle was conducted. Police said a large quantity of cigarettes was discovered, including 248 cartons of Marlboro brand cigarettes, 160 cartons of Newport brand cigarettes, and 95 cartons of other miscellaneous brand cigarettes. Police said in all, the cigarettes were worth about $145,580 in New York.

Davis was charged with three counts of possession of untaxed tobacco, one count of attempted to evade or defeat tax, and traffic violations. Davis was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $12,200 secured bond.

