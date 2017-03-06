Md. Senate Voting to Repeal Calls to Amend US Constitution

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland Senate is scheduled to vote on repealing previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention.



The joint resolution is on the agenda for Monday night's session.



The Maryland General Assembly has passed four calls for a convention since the 1930s to amend the U.S. Constitution. The last one in the 1970s called for an amendment that requires a balanced federal budget.



The resolution nullifies any and all prior applications to Congress to call a convention. Other applications involved restoring school prayer and ending the federal income tax.



It was part of a package of initiatives Maryland Democrats outlined in January out of concern for what could happen during a constitutional convention during President Donald Trump's administration.

