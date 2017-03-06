Elderly Man Injured in Somerset County Mobile Home Fire

WESTOVER, Md.- Authorities say an 85-year-old man had to be rushed to the hospital for injuries he sustained in a Saturday morning mobile home fire in Somerset County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at a 12-foot by 70-foot mobile home located at 8550 Green Hill Lane in Westover.

It took 20 firefighters from the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company about half an hour to get the fire under control. The 85-year-old, who was the home's sole occupant, was injured in the fire and taken by ambulance to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where he was treated and released.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental and determined it was caused by an overload of a power strip in the living room.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the home and another $2,000 in damage to its contents.