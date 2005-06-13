WBOC Chopper 16's General and Technical Specifications - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SPECIFICATION R44 Newscopter
Engine Type Lycoming IO-540 fuel injected
Cylinders 6
Max Gross Weight 2500 lb
Empty Weight Equipped (including oil & std avionics) 1673 lb
Standard Fuel (29.5 gal) 177 lb
Auxiliary Fuel (17.0 gal) 102 lb
Passengers and Baggage with Std Fuel 648 lb
Cruise Speed* up to 115 kts (130 mph)
Maximum Range (no reserve)* up to 300 nm (350 sm)
Hover Ceiling IGE @ Gross Weight 8950 ft
Hover Ceiling OGE @ 2300 lb 7500 ft
Rate of Climb over 1000 fpm
Maximum Operating Altitude 14,000 ft
7-Hole Instrument Panel standard
Electrical System 28V
*for comparison purposes only, actual results may vary
