WBOC Chopper 16's General and Technical Specifications

|SPECIFICATION
|R44 Newscopter
|Engine Type
|Lycoming IO-540 fuel injected
|Cylinders
|6
|Max Gross Weight
|2500 lb
|Empty Weight Equipped (including oil & std avionics)
|1673 lb
|Standard Fuel (29.5 gal)
|177 lb
|Auxiliary Fuel (17.0 gal)
|102 lb
|Passengers and Baggage with Std Fuel
|648 lb
|Cruise Speed*
|up to 115 kts (130 mph)
|Maximum Range (no reserve)*
|up to 300 nm (350 sm)
|Hover Ceiling IGE @ Gross Weight
|8950 ft
|Hover Ceiling OGE @ 2300 lb
|7500 ft
|Rate of Climb
|over 1000 fpm
|Maximum Operating Altitude
|14,000 ft
|7-Hole Instrument Panel
|standard
|Electrical System
|28V
|*for comparison purposes only, actual results may vary
