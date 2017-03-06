Suspects Sought in Milford Robbery of Pizza Delivery Driver

MILFORD, Del. - Milford Police are investigating the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

According to police, it happened Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. The victim said he was in the 500 block of Lakelawn Drive in Milford when he was approached by two white men who demanded money. One of them was reportedly holding a handgun.

Police say the suspects then ran away toward Lakeview Avenue. The victim last saw them in the area of a local business where surveillance video showed the suspects running through their property.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a blue backpack, denim pants and red shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white man with an orange t-shirt, a dark colored vest, pants and sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call (302) 422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/.