Child Rapist Locked up in Del. Prison Ordered to Appear on Child Porn Charges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A judge has ordered a former Maine resident serving 18 years in a Delaware prison for child sex abuse to appear in federal court on child pornography charges.



A magistrate judge on Monday scheduled a March 16 initial appearance for 36-year-old James Ira Allen, who was indicted in 2015 on the federal charges.



Allen is currently imprisoned at Sussex Correctional Institute after pleading guilty to raping and sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl he met online.



Allen was arrested in February 2015 when troopers went to the Comfort Inn in Georgetown and found him with the girl, who had been reported as a runaway.



Authorities say investigators found Allen and the girl with a lifelike baby doll, a car seat, diapers and other infant supplies they used to pretend they had a real baby.