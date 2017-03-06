Ocean City Honors Police Officers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Honors Police Officers

65th Street, Ocean City MD (Photo; WBOC) 65th Street, Ocean City MD (Photo; WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md- A blue line was painted on 65th street in Ocean City to honor police officers.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan came up with the idea a couple of months ago. He said that he actually got the idea from his daughter who saw a similar blue line painted in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Mayor Meehan said "I thought it was very appropriate that we do the same thing and that we're able to honor the police officers, the men and women of the departments. Not just here in Ocean City but throughout the country and where better to do it than right at 65th street on a road way that leads in to the public safety building."

Now, officers see a blue line painted on 65th street as they go to and from work. Mayor Meehan said when they were in the process of talking about the blue line, he received a unanimous amount of support.

While the blue line does separate the two yellow lines that mark the roadway, Meehan said sometimes you just have to do what you think is right.

Officer Nathan Kutz said it's a great thing to see going out on patrol everyday, knowing that your community cares about you.

"To see that blue line it's a symbol, something that we can see with our own eyes that reminds us that the community backs us as a police department and that our mayor and city council back us as a police department," Kutz said.

While it is a nice gesture, the Federal Highway Administration said in a statement Monday, "the yellow lines down the center of a road are meant to control traffic and modification of that marking could cause confusion, accidents and fatalities. Our number one priority is the safety of all drivers."

