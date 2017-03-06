Maryland Debates Creating A Safe House For Drug Users - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Debates Creating A Safe House For Drug Users

Posted: Updated:

BERLIN, Md.- A bill could create a safe house for drug users to do drugs in medically supervised locations.

State lawmakers in Maryland are wrestling with an idea aimed at helping drug users. That idea is called a "safe consumption facility." This bill is under consideration and would create medically supervised locations where addicts could use drugs, and not get in trouble.

When Heidi McNealy and Jackie Ball first found out their sons where addicts, they said they would have never been in favor of a safe consumption facility. But, now years later they said they think otherwise.

Ball credits her change of heart not just because of her son Wes, but also because she said she just doesn't want to see any more lives lost.

"If my son Wes, was still using now I would love the idea that he could walk into a place and be safe and not overdose and that there would be people there that cared about him," Ball said.

"As the mom of someone whose addicted. As a family member of someone who died as a result of drug addiction then I think they're so important and I think they can save lives," McNealy said.

McNealy, though, understands why people are concerned.

"I think that people are concerned that this kind of sidelines people from getting into recovery. Instead of wanting to get help maybe they're saying oh, well it's so easy to have a place to go and I don't have to fear that I'm going to die so, I can continue using drugs and I see that," McNealy said.

Debbie Goeller from The Worcester County Health Department said "  The establishment of Safe Consumption Facilities would require significant community support to establish and finance this type of facility. It is currently not included in our heroin/opioid community response plan."

The measure is currently being debated within Maryland's Health and Government Operations Committee.  

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Beach Rental Market Shifting, Some Realtors Say

    Beach Rental Market Shifting, Some Realtors Say

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:06:37 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:15:31 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)

    Realtors say more people are renting inland as new developments have more amenities such as pools, tennis courts and gyms. 

    More

    Realtors say more people are renting inland as new developments have more amenities such as pools, tennis courts and gyms. 

    More

  • Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:15:12 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

  • After Four Months, No Charges in Delaware Correctional Officer's Death

    After Four Months, No Charges in Delaware Correctional Officer's Death

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:45:36 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:14:58 GMT
    Sgt. Steven Floyd. (Delaware Department of Correction)Sgt. Steven Floyd. (Delaware Department of Correction)

    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday by a reporter if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday by a reporter if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:22:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:13:43 GMT

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

  • Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:15:12 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

  • Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:40:40 GMT

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police. 

    More

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp in Seaford on Tuesday afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices