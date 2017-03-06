Proposed Water park In Chincoteague Has Town Divided

CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - A proposed new water park at the old Maddox Family Campground is Chincoteague is causing some division among the people that live on the island town, says David Landsberger. "I think it would be a great thing for the island. Long-time resident Patricia Farley is against it, saying "I'm opposed to it . I don't think it fits with the character of the island.

However, despite some opposition, the water park was recently approved by Chincoteague's planning and zoning commission by a narrow 3 to 2 vote. Something many on the island were glad to see like local realtor Lance Stitcher. "Chincoteague is a great little beach town, and the more publicity we get, the better off it is for the local economy, the business owners, the residents and it keeps taxes down.

Landsberger agrees, and says new attractions like the water park is what Chincoteague needs. "We have two or three new hotels, we have several new restaurants opening. We need to give people something to do. We have a finite number of people who can go to the beach.

Patricia Farley has lived on the island for a long time, and believes this is just not what Chincoteague life is about. Farley added, I think it would be aesthetically unattractive. It's out of scale with the buildings.

The commission did limit the height of the slides to 36 feet which would be built in almost the exact spot of the old water slide that was around in the 1960's at the Maddox Campground. A public hearing on the new water park was held Monday night in Chincoteauge.