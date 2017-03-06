Proposed Water park In Chincoteague Has Town Divided - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Proposed Water park In Chincoteague Has Town Divided

Posted: Updated:

CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - A proposed new water park at the old Maddox Family Campground is Chincoteague is causing some division among the people that live on the island town, says David Landsberger. "I think it would be a great thing for the island. Long-time resident Patricia Farley is against it, saying "I'm opposed to it . I don't think it fits with the character of the island. 

However, despite some opposition, the water park was recently approved by Chincoteague's planning and zoning commission by a narrow 3 to 2 vote.  Something many on the island were glad to see like local realtor Lance Stitcher. "Chincoteague is a great little beach town, and the more publicity we get, the better off it is for the local economy, the business owners, the residents and it keeps taxes down.

Landsberger agrees, and says new attractions like the water park is what Chincoteague needs. "We have two or three new hotels, we have several new restaurants opening. We need to give people something to do. We have a finite number of people who can go to the beach.

 Patricia Farley has lived on the island for a long time, and believes this is just not what Chincoteague life is about. Farley added, I think it would be aesthetically unattractive. It's out of scale with the buildings.

The commission did limit the height of the slides to 36 feet which would be built in almost the exact spot of the old water slide that was around in the 1960's at the Maddox Campground.  A public hearing on the new water park was held Monday night in Chincoteauge. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:22:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:13:43 GMT

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

  • After Four Months, No Charges in Delaware Correctional Officer's Death

    After Four Months, No Charges in Delaware Correctional Officer's Death

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:45:36 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:14:58 GMT
    Sgt. Steven Floyd. (Delaware Department of Correction)Sgt. Steven Floyd. (Delaware Department of Correction)

    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday by a reporter if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday by a reporter if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

    More

  • Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:15:12 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices