Calvert Man the Millionth Marylander to File Taxes this Year - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Calvert Man the Millionth Marylander to File Taxes this Year

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The state of Maryland has processed more than one million tax returns so far this tax season.
    
The office of Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said in a statement Monday that the one millionth return was submitted by a tax filer in Calvert County.
    
The office says that last year it processed 3.2 million personal income tax returns. About 84 percent of those filings were filed electronically.
    
The state and federal filing deadline this year is April 18 rather than the traditional April 15 date, which falls on a Saturday. That's followed by the observance of Emancipation Day in Washington on April 17.
    
Marylanders can file their state tax returns electronically through the state's free iFile system.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:22:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-06-08 12:36:57 GMT

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

  • Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:15:12 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

  • Man Injured in Fire at Kent County American Legion

    Man Injured in Fire at Kent County American Legion

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:35:13 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:14:39 GMT

    The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that left one man seriously burned at the American Legion in Harrington.

    More

    The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that left one man seriously burned at the American Legion in Harrington.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices