Controversial Chincoteague Waterpark Approved by Town Council - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Controversial Chincoteague Waterpark Approved by Town Council

Posted: Updated:

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - A controversial proposal for a waterpark to be built in Chincoteague, got the green light Monday night.

At a public hearing Monday night, the Chincoteague Town Council voted 5-1 to approve a conditional use permit at the former Maddox Family Campground. The meeting was so well attended by residents, it had to be moved from council chambers in the town municipal center to across the street at the Chincoteague Center.

The town's planning commission had approved a recommendation be sent to the town council back in January. 

The town council's approval Monday came with several conditions that were refined by the planning commission. One of those conditions was limiting the height of the slides to 36 feet which would be built in almost the exact spot of the old water slide that was around in the 1960's at the Maddox Campground.  Other conditions regarded the color scheme, safety measures, overflow parking, fencing, a potential decommission plan, the waterpark's impact to area wetlands, and future permitting.
 

