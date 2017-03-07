Paying for the New Rehoboth Beach City Hall

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach's new city hall, which is already behind schedule to be completed, is more than $2 million over budget, yet Mayor Sam Cooper says he's confident the city can pay for it.

A string of unexpected expenses have pushed the price tag up, but Mayor Cooper said Monday that despite the overrun, no fee increases are anticipated in the upcoming budget, which is expected to be adopted on March 17.

Instead, Mayor Cooper said the extra money will come from a reserve fund.

The city hall, which has stood for almost 50 years, was demolished in January 2016. It was originally slated for a July 2017 opening, but last month, the project was pushed back til the fall.

