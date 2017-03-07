3rd Person Dies After Fire at Baltimore Assisted Living Home

BALTIMORE (AP)- Fire officials say a third person has died after a fire at a northwest Baltimore assisted living home.



Baltimore fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said by telephone on Tuesday that the third person died Monday, three days after the fire at Kozy Kottage Assisted Living. Officials say firefighters pulled seven people from the burning home early Friday. One person refused treatment and six others were taken to hospitals in critical condition. Two of the patients died a short time later.



Fire officials haven't released the ages and genders of the deceased. The Office of the State Medical Examiner will determine their causes of death. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



State inspectors reported multiple safety and health deficiencies at Kozy Kottage earlier this year.