Salisbury Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Dogfish Head Sign

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A Salisbury man was arrested over the weekend after police say he stole part of a sign from a Rehoboth Avenue restaurant.

According to Rehoboth Beach police, 51-year-old John Castaldo used a steak knife to cut out and remove part of the sign attached to the fence enclosing the new Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats building being built in the 300 block of Rehoboth Avenue.

Police say a witness reportedly saw Castaldo do it just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The witness said Castaldo placed the sign in a nearby SUV. The investigating officer could see the sign through the rear window of the car, according to police.

Further investigation showed Castaldo got the knife from inside Dogfish Head, cut part of the sign down and then returned to the restaurant, according to police. When officers found Castaldo outside Dogfish Head and arrested him, they said he had been drinking.



Police say Castaldo was charged with one count of theft under $1,000 and one count of criminal mischief under $1,000 property damage. Both charges were misdemeanors. Castaldo was released to a sober co-signer on $600 unsecured bail, according to police.