Maryland Senate OKs Energy Efficiency Bill

DOVER, Del. -- Amid work to make the a notorious curve on Hazlettville Road safer, state police on Thursday said alcohol may have been a factor in the February crash along the road that killed two off-duty members of the Dover Police Department. M/Cpl. Gary Fournier, a state police spokesman, said alcohol may have been a factor on behalf of driver Robert DaFonte, 23, of Hartly, who died on Feb. 26 after a crash along Hazlettville Road in the area of Nault Road. James Watt...

Police: Alcohol May Have Been Factor in Crash that Killed Dover Police Officer, Cadet

The Schwartz Center for the Arts. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

The Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover will be shutting down at the end of the month after years of financial issues, according to the president of the theater's board of directors. Schwartz President Tracey Miller said in a news release on Thursday that increasing ticket sales have not lead to enough revenue to sustain the business and the overall cost of revenue has prompted the closure of the theater. Looming cuts proposed for arts and education funding, Miller said, als... More