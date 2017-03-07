Work Begins to Repair On-Ramp Bridge at US 13 & Salisbury Bypass

SALISBURY, Md.– Construction crews have begun work to repair the flyover ramp from southbound US 13 heading east on the Salisbury Bypass.

According to the Maryland State Highway Administration, the work, which is part of the 11-bridge rehab project, will slightly affect traffic patters for drivers merging onto the bypass in that location.

SHA says crews will be reducing available lane width on that bridge and moving the lane taper back down the ramp closer to US 13. As of now there are two lanes available as traffic enters the ramp that eventually merges into one lane. SHA says that single lane will be extended to ensure the safety of motorists and workers.

According to the SHA, the modified traffic pattern is expected to remain in place until early this fall.