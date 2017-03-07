17 Year Old Arrested for Shooting at Salisbury Home

SALISBURY, Md - Maryland State Police say troopers arrested a 17 year old boy for firing a gun at house.

Troopers say they received a call about a shot fired at home in the 500 block of Robinson St. in Salisbury, just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday March 7, 2017.

The caller/victim said the suspect pulled in front of the house in a red KIA Rio, got out of the passenger side, and fired one shot at the house, with what was described as an all black handgun. The victim remained at the scene until troopers arrived and was able to describe the car and the suspect. No injuries were reported.

Troopers say they later located the car in the 700 block of Ebenezer Dr. in Salisbury. Troopers also located a black man fitting the description of the suspect near the car. He was detained and identified as the shooter.

State Police say the 17 year old suspect is a subsequent offender currently being supervised through pre-trial release by an ankle monitor.

Troopers are continuing to investigate this incident.