Delmarva Chicken Growers Protect Against Avian Flu

DELMAR, De- After an avian flu outbreak in Tennessee, Delmarva chicken growers have been asked to increase their bio-security methods.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that there was a highly pathogenic avian influenza found in a commercial chicken breeder in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Tennessee officials say they have quarantined the affected areas and the infected birds on the farm will be depopulated.

Now, the Delmarva Poultry Industry is concerned and wants chicken growers to increase their efforts to prevent the introduction of the avian flu into any of their farms.

Tera Blue Hen Farm Owner, Jennifer Timmons said even before the incident in Tennessee, they have always had concerns of an outbreak.

"You always are concerned about the spread of the disease but you try to be conscious of what you are doing to make sure. That okay, I want to make sure that I am wearing my protective clothing, I am not wearing my shoes that I wore in the chicken house, that I don't take them and hop in the truck and go down to the WaWa and pick up a cup of coffee," Timmons said.

Farm owner John Foltz agrees, and said that even though this outbreak occurred in a different region it still concerned him.

"As fear for what's going on down in Tennessee, they're in a different flyway but we all have the same problems no matter which flyway. Us being the Eastern flyway and them being the Mississippi. If you have an outbreak you're always vigilant over that but it raises a concern and it kind of reminds us of our due diligence," Foltz said.

Now several countries have limited their imports of U.S. Poultry after the detection of the bird flu.

The Delmarva Poultry Industry said that growers are the first line of defense when it comes to preventing the an avian flu episode from occurring.

Something's that growers already do but need to be aware of include but are not limited to, avoiding contact with wild and domestic foul, locking chicken houses to prevent visitors, minimizing foot traffic in chicken houses, changing clothes and footwear after visiting community gatherings, avoiding sharing farm equipment and much more.