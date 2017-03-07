Delmarva Chicken Growers Protect Against Avian Flu - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delmarva Chicken Growers Protect Against Avian Flu

Posted: Updated:
Tera Blue Hen Farm Delmar (Photo; WBOC) Tera Blue Hen Farm Delmar (Photo; WBOC)

DELMAR, De- After an avian flu outbreak in Tennessee, Delmarva chicken growers have been asked to increase their bio-security methods.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that there was a highly pathogenic avian influenza found in a commercial chicken breeder in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Tennessee officials say they have quarantined the affected areas and the infected birds on the farm will be depopulated.

Now, the Delmarva Poultry Industry is concerned and wants chicken growers to increase their efforts to prevent the introduction of the avian flu into any of their farms.

Tera Blue Hen Farm Owner, Jennifer Timmons said even before the incident in Tennessee, they have always had concerns of an outbreak.

"You always are concerned about the spread of the disease but you try to be conscious of what you are doing to make sure. That okay, I want to make sure that I am wearing my protective clothing, I am not wearing my shoes that I wore in the chicken house, that I don't take them and hop in the truck and go down to the WaWa and pick up a cup of coffee," Timmons said.

Farm owner John Foltz agrees, and said that even though this outbreak occurred in a different region it still concerned him.

"As fear for what's going on down in Tennessee, they're in a different flyway but we all have the same problems no matter which flyway. Us being the Eastern flyway and them being the Mississippi. If you have an outbreak you're always vigilant over that but it raises a concern and it kind of reminds us of our due diligence," Foltz said.

Now several countries have limited their imports of U.S. Poultry after the detection of the bird flu.

The Delmarva Poultry Industry said that growers are the first line of defense when it comes to preventing the an avian flu episode from occurring.

Something's that growers already do but need to be aware of include but are not limited to, avoiding contact with wild and domestic foul, locking chicken houses to prevent visitors, minimizing foot traffic in chicken houses, changing clothes and footwear after visiting community gatherings, avoiding sharing farm equipment and much more. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police: Alcohol May Have Been Factor in Crash that Killed Dover Police Officer, Cadet

    Police: Alcohol May Have Been Factor in Crash that Killed Dover Police Officer, Cadet

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:59:57 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:59:57 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Amid work to make the a notorious curve on Hazlettville Road safer, state police on Thursday said alcohol may have been a factor in the February crash along the road that killed two off-duty members of the Dover Police Department. M/Cpl. Gary Fournier, a state police spokesman, said alcohol may have been a factor on behalf of driver Robert DaFonte, 23, of Hartly, who died on Feb. 26 after a crash along Hazlettville Road in the area of Nault Road.  James Watt...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Amid work to make the a notorious curve on Hazlettville Road safer, state police on Thursday said alcohol may have been a factor in the February crash along the road that killed two off-duty members of the Dover Police Department. M/Cpl. Gary Fournier, a state police spokesman, said alcohol may have been a factor on behalf of driver Robert DaFonte, 23, of Hartly, who died on Feb. 26 after a crash along Hazlettville Road in the area of Nault Road.  James Watt...

    More

  • Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover to Shut Down

    Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover to Shut Down

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:33:16 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:33:16 GMT
    The Schwartz Center for the Arts. (Nick Layman/WBOC)The Schwartz Center for the Arts. (Nick Layman/WBOC)
    The Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover will be shutting down at the end of the month after years of financial issues, according to the president of the theater's board of directors. Schwartz President Tracey Miller said in a news release on Thursday that increasing ticket sales have not lead to enough revenue to sustain the business and the overall cost of revenue has prompted the closure of the theater.  Looming cuts proposed for arts and education funding, Miller said, als...More
    The Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover will be shutting down at the end of the month after years of financial issues, according to the president of the theater's board of directors. Schwartz President Tracey Miller said in a news release on Thursday that increasing ticket sales have not lead to enough revenue to sustain the business and the overall cost of revenue has prompted the closure of the theater.  Looming cuts proposed for arts and education funding, Miller said, als...More

  • Auditors Uncover Alleged Financial Improprieties in School Audit

    Auditors Uncover Alleged Financial Improprieties in School Audit

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:44:47 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:45:49 GMT
    (Courtesy: Sussex Technical High School)(Courtesy: Sussex Technical High School)

    DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.

    More

    DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:22:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-06-08 12:36:57 GMT

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

  • Kent County Man Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

    Kent County Man Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-08 15:31:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:49:16 GMT
    John A. Metheny Sr.. 72John A. Metheny Sr.. 72

    Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.

    More

    Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.

    More

  • Auditors Uncover Alleged Financial Improprieties in School Audit

    Auditors Uncover Alleged Financial Improprieties in School Audit

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:44:47 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:45:49 GMT
    (Courtesy: Sussex Technical High School)(Courtesy: Sussex Technical High School)

    DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.

    More

    DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices