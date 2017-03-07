Smyrna Man Accused of Assaulting Woman at Rehoboth Bar

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A Smyrna man was arrested in Rehoboth Beach for allegedly assaulting a woman outside a popular bar.



Police say they were called to the Brighton Suites Hotel in the second block of Wilmington Avenue just after midnight Monday night for a reported assault. The 55-year-old female victim told officers the assault happened outside the Purple Parrot Grill. Police say the woman had an argument with 33-year-old Jeffery Startt of Smyrna, and he hit her in the mouth, cutting her lip.



Startt was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Police say he was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,000 secured bond.