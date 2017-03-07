Martial Arts Instructor Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Teenage Girl

A petition is circulating to remove a historical marker of a Confederate General from downtown Salisbury.More
A petition is circulating to remove a historical marker of a Confederate General from downtown Salisbury.More
The Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover will be shutting down at the end of the month after years of financial issues, according to the president of the theater's board of directors. Schwartz President Tracey Miller said in a news release on Thursday that increasing ticket sales have not lead to enough revenue to sustain the business and the overall cost of revenue has prompted the closure of the theater. Looming cuts proposed for arts and education funding, Miller said, als...More
The Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover will be shutting down at the end of the month after years of financial issues, according to the president of the theater's board of directors. Schwartz President Tracey Miller said in a news release on Thursday that increasing ticket sales have not lead to enough revenue to sustain the business and the overall cost of revenue has prompted the closure of the theater. Looming cuts proposed for arts and education funding, Miller said, als...More
DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.More
DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.More
DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.More
Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.More
Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.More
An Eastern Shore Woman is asking the Worcester County State's Attorney to look at laws surrounding toplessness at Ocean City's beach.More
An Eastern Shore Woman is asking the Worcester County State's Attorney to look at laws surrounding toplessness at Ocean City's beach.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday during a news conference if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.More
Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday during a news conference if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.More