Georgetown Man Arrested for Impersonating Law Enforcement

Georgetown Man Arrested for Impersonating Law Enforcement

Photo: Paul Lacurts, 60 Photo: Paul Lacurts, 60

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Police arrested a Georgetown man accused of impersonating an Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Agent.

Police say on February 5, 60-year-old Paul Lacurts was drinking inside of the American Legion Post 19 in Laurel when he began acting and speaking in an inappropriate manner.  A bartender then confronted the man and discontinued alcohol service. 

According to police, Lacurts then claimed he was a former police officer in Laurel and presently an agent with the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement conducting an over-service investigation and therefore could not be denied alcoholic service.  When the bartender took a photo of Lacurts, police say he attempted to take the bartender’s phone away. Lacurts left the bar a short time later.

The investigation revealed Lacurts had been a police officer in Laurel approximately 25 years ago but was never employed as an Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Agent and is no longer in law enforcement. 

He turned himself in to DATE agents on March 4th and was charged with a single count of Criminal Impersonation of a Police Officer.  He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bail pending a future court date

