Floyd Family Attorney Says Relatives Deserve Answers

DOVER, Del. -- An attorney representing the family of correctional officer Steven Floyd said relatives deserve to know more about the circumstances of his death during a hostage situation last month and is threatening a lawsuit unless they get answers.

Wilmington Attorney Tom Neuberger, who is part of a team of lawyers representing Floyd's widow, three adult children, and his estate, said he would begin legal action in roughly a month if the family is not told more about the way Floyd died in an inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center. So far, state police have only said the cause of death was ruled homicide by trauma.

Neuberger, who is also representing two correctional officers held hostage during the incident and three other Vaughn staff members, said the details of Floyd's death do not need to be made public at this point but they should be relayed to the family.

"You can't expect the family that's grieving now to wait 60 days, six months, or whatever to find out what really happened and...rip the Band-Aid off and go through all that. Human decency would require that they be able to turn the page now," he said.

Neuberger said he was unsatisfied with the response he received from the Delaware Department of Justice about meeting privately with state Attorney General Matt Denn. He delivered a letter on Monday demanding a "path to justice" following Floyd's death to Gov. John Carney's office.

Although Neuberger plans to pursue legal action against two former governors and various prison officials in federal court regardless of whether he receives an "adequate response," he said giving details about Floyd's death to the family would be a good start toward justice.