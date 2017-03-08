Lewes Man Charged With Third DUI After Leaving Crash

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have recently purchased a vacation beach house in Delaware.More
Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have recently purchased a vacation beach house in Delaware.More
The Delaware Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has decided to sell its Georgetown shelter and reopen its flagship Stanton shelter.More
The Delaware Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has decided to sell its Georgetown shelter and reopen its flagship Stanton shelter.More
A judge has thrown cold water on local officials' decision to allow a 60-foot water slide at a popular Delaware beach resort.More
A judge has thrown cold water on local officials' decision to allow a 60-foot water slide at a popular Delaware beach resort.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.More
A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.More
People in Ocean City are reacting to talk of women going topless on Ocean City beaches.More
People in Ocean City are reacting to talk of women going topless on Ocean City beaches.More
In a memo sent out to all Beach Patrol employees on Tuesday, Capt. Butch Arbin said the policy that has been in effect since May 20 is to document complaints of toplessness on a minor incident form but not to go up to the topless women, even if beach goers request it. Some beachgoers we spoke to were in agreement...some said they had concerns.More
Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested. The Town of Ocean City reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office for guidance on the issue. The situation still lingers nearly one year later.More
An Eastern Shore Woman is asking the Worcester County State's Attorney to look at laws surrounding toplessness at Ocean City's beach.More
An Eastern Shore Woman is asking the Worcester County State's Attorney to look at laws surrounding toplessness at Ocean City's beach.More
A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.
Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.More
A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.
Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.More