Lewes Man Charged With Third DUI After Leaving Crash

LEWES, Del.– Delaware State Police say a Lewes man is facing third-offense DUI and a slew of related charges after he crashed his SUV into a pole and then fled the scene.

Troopers said it happened at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, as 59-year-old Dale Thaxton was driving a 2011 Kia Sorento on Camp Arrowhead Road in the area of Angola Road. Police said Thaxton drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing damage to the pole and his vehicle. However, police said Thaxton was able to free his SUV from the wreckage.

Police said a trooper arrived on scene shortly after the crash and, while standing in the roadway next to a fully marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated, attempted to get Thaxton to stop his vehicle. Police said Thaxton drove directly at the trooper, who was able to move out of the way without being struck, and then continued into Angola Neck Park with the trooper following close behind.

Thaxton parked his vehicle in the driveway of his home, located in the 22000 block of Cypress Drive, and walked to the front door where the trooper attempted to take him into custody. A brief struggle ensued and Thaxton was able to enter his home where he continued to resist until he was subdued by the trooper's Taser, according to police.

Thaxton was transported Beebe Healthcare where he was treated for minor injuries he sustained in the crash and released. He was then taken to Troop 7 where he was charged with third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol (two previous convictions; 11/21/90 and 04/21/97), disregarding a police officer’s signal, leaving the scene of a property damage collision, first-degree reckless endangering, resisting arrest with force, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, and various other traffic and criminal related offenses. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $13,353 secured bond.