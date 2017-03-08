Five Men Indicted on Drug Charges in Pocomoke City

SNOW HILL, Md. - A Worcester County Grand Jury has indicted five Pocomoke City men on felony controlled dangerous substance offenses following a month-long undercover drug investigation.

According to Pocomoke City Police, the five men who were indicted were: 28-year-old Jerren Hinmon with a felony count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine, 33-year-old Jaron Crippen with two felony counts of distribution of cocaine and distribution of cocaine with a school zone as well as possession of cocaine, 43-year-old Corey Cropper with two felony counts of distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin, 31-year-old Jovon Schoolfield with a felony count of distribution of heroin and possession of heroin, and 28-year-old Devon Hinman with a felony count of distribution of heroin and possession of heroin.

Detective Sergeant Nate Passwaters of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Team commended the team saying, "The Criminal Enforcement Team continues to enjoy a well-deserved reputation as a hard working covert unit dedicated to vigorously pursuing drug dealers and holding them accountable in every corner of the County".

He went on to thank members of the Pocomoke City Police Department, The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, The Ocean City Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County for their participation.

