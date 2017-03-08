Cardin Calls GOP Health Care Bill 'Misguided'

WASHINGTON (AP)- U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin is calling a new health care bill from House Republicans a "misguided" attempt to shift costs to middle-class Americans who rely on the Affordable Care Act.



In a statement released Tuesday, the Maryland Democrat said the bill would leave 289,000 residents who gained coverage through Medicaid expansion without coverage. He says under the bill, Maryland's 1.25 million Medicaid enrollees won't have access to mental health and substance abuse treatments, pediatric dental services or maternity coverage.



He says a repeal of the Affordable Care Act would mean higher costs and fewer benefits for all, not just the 400,000 people in Maryland who gained coverage. He says the bill continues Republican attacks on Planned Parenthood, putting 10 of the organization's health centers in Maryland at risk.