Maryland Bill Would Gradually Raise Minimum Wage to $15

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland's minimum wage would rise to $15 over several years under a measure before state lawmakers.



Del. Jeffrey Waldstreicher, a Montgomery County Democrat, outlined the bill Tuesday before a House committee.



Maryland's minimum wage is now set to reach $9.25 an hour in July and increase to $10.10 in July of 2018. The bill would raise it to $12 in July 2019. It would go up a dollar each year after that, until it reaches $15 in July 2022.



The measure would phase in the increases by a dollar less a year for businesses with 25 employees or fewer.



A similar bill last year stalled, but this measure has been changed to have more gradual increases for smaller businesses. The bill has a pause mechanism, if negative economic factors arise.