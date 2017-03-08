Salisbury Martial Arts Instructor Pleads Guilty in Wicomico Sex Case

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury martial arts instructor accused of sexually assaulting several students was back in court for the second time this week.

Twenty-six-year-old Zachariah Justice Bennett pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Wicomico County Circuit Court to three counts of sex abuse of a minor. Wednesday's plea comes a day after pleading guilty to the same charge in another similar case in Worcester County.

Bennett was a martial arts instructor at Mitchell's Martial Arts in Salisbury when he was arrested last October.

The incidents happened both in Wicomico and Worcester counties and involved four different girls between the ages of 13 and 15.

Sentencing in Wicomico County is set for May. And in Worcester County it will happen in June.