Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Drug, Firearms Charges

Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Drug, Firearms Charges

Fatou Small and Ashley Bradley Fatou Small and Ashley Bradley

DOVER, Del. - A daytime traffic stop in Dover on Tuesday led to the arrests of two people on drug and firearms charges.

According to police, officers stopped 37-year-old Fatou Small and 27-year-old Ashley Bradley in the area of Nimitz Road and Townsend Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. During the stop, police say Bradley admitted to concealing ecstasy and was found with 14 doses. Police say Small was found with $1,211 in cash.

A subsequent search of Small's home in the 800 block of Bacon Avenue revealed 497 doses of ecstasy, 432.8 grams of marijuana and a .357 revolver, according to police.

Small was charged with possession with intent to deliver a tier 4 quantity of ecstasy, possession of ecstasy in a tier 5 quantity, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (2x), possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana in a tier 1 quantity, conspiracy II, violation of probation and traffic offenses. Small was committed to JTVCC on $130,000 secured bond.

Bradley was charged with possession of a tier 1 quantity of ecstasy, conspiracy II, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bradley was released on $7,500 unsecured bond.

