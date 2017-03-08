Possible Minimum Wage Increase Could Impact Small Business Owners

A Wicomico County jury convicted a 38-year-old man for robbery and theft of $1,000 to $10,000 on Thursday, according to the Office of the State's Attorney.More
A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
People in Ocean City are reacting to talk of women going topless on Ocean City beaches.More
In a memo sent out to all Beach Patrol employees on Tuesday, Capt. Butch Arbin said the policy that has been in effect since May 20 is to document complaints of toplessness on a minor incident form but not to go up to the topless women, even if beach goers request it. Some beachgoers we spoke to were in agreement...some said they had concerns.More
Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested. The Town of Ocean City reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office for guidance on the issue. The situation still lingers nearly one year later.More
An Eastern Shore Woman is asking the Worcester County State's Attorney to look at laws surrounding toplessness at Ocean City's beach.More
According to Ocean City police, someone accidentally discharged a gun in the area between 81st and 85th streets in Ocean City Thursday night, but no weapon has yet been found.More
