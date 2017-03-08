Possible Minimum Wage Increase Could Impact Small Business Owner - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Possible Minimum Wage Increase Could Impact Small Business Owners

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury business owner weighs in on the bill set to increase Maryland's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

A new Maryland bill could gradually raise the minimum wage all the way up to $15 an hour.

The state's minimum wage currently sits at $8.75 an hour. And by July of next year it will hit $10.10.

Under the new legislation, though, Maryland's minimum wage would continue to rise until it tops off at $15 by 2022.

Owner of The Country Cafe in Salisbury, Michael Kreines, said that an increase like this would definitely effect him. 

"I have mixed feelings about that. I think its good on one hand I think everyone deserves to earn a living wage but, it is tough for a small business owner. We're not five guys I don't have vast resources and hundreds of resources," Kreines said.

But, he stressed that everyone deserves to earn a living and that at some point, he would have to make it work.

"There are some people that don't necessarily have the education to get a great job and they deserve to make a living wage as well," Kreines said.

Shelly Trolian who works at The Country Cafe said that without her husband she wouldn't be able to survive alone with her salary.

"I have kids and I know if I had to live by myself with the kids on minimum wage there's no way I would be able to it would be impossible," Trolian said.

Trolian also said that she was offended with the fact that many people refer to minimum wage as a training or entry level salary.

"I think everybody has the right to earn a living and it takes every level of person to make our economy work. So, paying somebody so little for an important job is just crazy."

Kreines said because the wage will gradually increase over time, he thinks in 5 years the increase is certainly do-able. 

