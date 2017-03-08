Wicomico Yacht Club Plans for Future, New Building

EDEN, Md. - A wide, empty patch of sand and gravel now fills the space where the Wicomico Yacht Club once stood. A fire in December heavily damaged the nearly 60-year-old structure and destroyed all of the club's memorabilia.

"We had photographs of all the commodores in the club dating back to 1959 and they all burned up," said Rear Commodore Tom Jones.

After sustaining nearly $500,000 dollars in damages, the original building was unsalvageable and had to be demolished. Jones estimates the cost of the new building will be in the range of $750,000.

Jones says the new yacht club will be built on the footprint of the previous building. Due to flood zone regulations, the new facility will need to sit on pilings nine feet above ground.

"We think it's going to look like an Outer Banks, Cape Hatteras beach house, you know," said Jones. "The building's going to have as much glass as we can get to improve visibility of this beautiful spot we have here."

Jones says the goal is to break ground on the project by May or June and open the new Wicomico Yacht Club by the end of the year.



As for the upcoming boating season, Jones says every effort is being made to proceed with business as usual. Jones says events will be accommodated with the help of tents and a portable food trailer. Jones also points out the club's pool and tiki bar were not damaged in the fire and will come in handy during the upcoming boating season.