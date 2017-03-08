Two Charged with Attempted Salisbury Arson - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Charged with Attempted Salisbury Arson

By Micheal Kettelberger
SALISBURY, Md. - Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged two people they say placed a Molotov cocktails next to a home in Salisbury. 

Authorities charged Netisha Black, 38, and Gregory Washington, 62, after determining the two suspects were responsible for manufacturing and placing the devices next to a home located on Jefferson Street in Salisbury.

Fire Marshals say it happened around 3:00 a.m. on February 12, 2017. Investigators say the homeowner returned home and found one device burning next to the foundation of his home. He quickly extinguished it and notified the Salisbury Police Department.  

Officers collected evidence and turned the investigation over to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the incident was a result of a family dispute. Black and Washington were developed as primary suspects and warrants were subsequently issued for their arrests. They were interviewed today at the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal and subsequently arrested and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center without incident.

Netisha Black was charged with two counts of Manufacture, Possession, Distribution of a Destructive Device, one count of 1st Degree Attempted Arson and one count of Arson Threat.  

Gregory Washington was charged with two counts of Manufacture, Possession, Distribution of a Destructive Device, one count of Conspiracy1st Degree Attempted Arson and one count of False Statement.  

If found guilty, both suspects are facing nearly 90 years imprisonment and/or $560,000 in fines.

