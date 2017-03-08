More COs Resign From Vaughn Prison

Salisbury rescue crews recovered the body of an unknown person from the Wicomico River Friday night.More
The Salisbury Police Department says detectives have arrested a 24 year old man for threatening to blow up the Salisbury Police Department Headquarters.
DOVER, Del. -- James Bailey of New Castle said he's ready for his first shift as a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. "I've never thought I'd say this, but I'm excited to go to jail," he said. Bailey was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.
Salisbury rescue crews recovered the body of an unknown person from the Wicomico River Friday night.
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.
The Salisbury Police Department says detectives have arrested a 24 year old man for threatening to blow up the Salisbury Police Department Headquarters.
James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.
The Delaware Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is closing its Stanton facility and is asking anyone with deceased pets buried on the grounds to relocate their animal's remains.
