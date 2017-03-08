More COs Resign From Vaughn Prison

DOVER, Del. -- A handful of correctional officers have voluntarily resigned from their posts at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, five weeks after an inmate uprising in which an officer died.

Delaware Department of Correction Spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said on Wednesday five more officers have quit, bringing the total number of Delaware correctional officers who have resigned or submitted paperwork for retirement since the hostage situation on Feb.1 to at least 30 COs.

Citing personnel rules, Gravell said she could not disclose why the officers quit and whether it was connected to the Vaughn incident, which saw the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran with DoC.

Since the incident, the prison's warden, David Pierce, has been placed on administrative leave and its security superintendent, Maj. Jeff Carrothers, reassigned.

Additionally, 29 contracted medical staffers with Connections Community Support Programs have also resigned.

Correctional officer union officials have said more vacancies will only exacerbate issues with understaffing and reliance on overtime. Correctional Officers Association of Delaware President Geoff Klopp has said vacancies make it more difficult for COs to conduct searches of inmates' cells for illegal items like weapons.