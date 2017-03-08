More COs Resign From Vaughn Prison - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

More COs Resign From Vaughn Prison

Posted: Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- A handful of correctional officers have voluntarily resigned from their posts at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, five weeks after an inmate uprising in which an officer died.

Delaware Department of Correction Spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said on Wednesday five more officers have quit, bringing the total number of Delaware correctional officers who have resigned or submitted paperwork for retirement since the hostage situation on Feb.1 to at least 30 COs.

Citing personnel rules, Gravell said she could not disclose why the officers quit and whether it was connected to the Vaughn incident, which saw the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran with DoC.

Since the incident, the prison's warden, David Pierce, has been placed on administrative leave and its security superintendent, Maj. Jeff Carrothers, reassigned.

Additionally, 29 contracted medical staffers with Connections Community Support Programs have also resigned.

Correctional officer union officials have said more vacancies will only exacerbate issues with understaffing and reliance on overtime. Correctional Officers Association of Delaware President Geoff Klopp has said vacancies make it more difficult for COs to conduct searches of inmates' cells for illegal items like weapons.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Body Pulled From Wicomico River in Downtown Salisbury

    Body Pulled From Wicomico River in Downtown Salisbury

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:31:55 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-06-10 02:44:40 GMT
    Body rPulled from River along Salisbury RiverwalkBody rPulled from River along Salisbury Riverwalk

    Salisbury rescue crews recovered the body of an unknown person from the Wicomico River Friday night.

    More

    Salisbury rescue crews recovered the body of an unknown person from the Wicomico River Friday night.

    More

  • Man Charged with Threatening to Blow Up Salisbury PD Headquarters

    Man Charged with Threatening to Blow Up Salisbury PD Headquarters

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:40:33 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-06-10 02:44:24 GMT

    The Salisbury Police Department says detectives have  arrested a 24 year old man for threatening to blow up the Salisbury Police Department Headquarters. 

    More

    The Salisbury Police Department says detectives have  arrested a 24 year old man for threatening to blow up the Salisbury Police Department Headquarters. 

    More

  • New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:26:28 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-06-10 02:44:06 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- James Bailey of New Castle said he's ready for his first shift as a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. "I've never thought I'd say this, but I'm excited to go to jail," he said. Bailey was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctio...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- James Bailey of New Castle said he's ready for his first shift as a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. "I've never thought I'd say this, but I'm excited to go to jail," he said. Bailey was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctio...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices