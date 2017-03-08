Smyrna Allows Outdoor Seating for Microbreweries, Distilleries

SMYRNA, Del. -- Enjoying a beer or cocktail outdoors could be a reality now at microbreweries or distilleries in some sections of Smyrna, after the town council approved changes to zoning requirements on Monday.

The council passed a bill allowing microbreweries and distilleries to have outdoor seating and gathering areas, so long as they are located in the town's central commercial, highway commercial, or Industrial/Office/Research Park zoning areas.

"I think it'll bring more business in here and more people in here. You gotta build the place up somehow, you know?" said Smyrna resident Paul Basso.

Mike Rasmussen, a co-owner of Painted Stave Distillery, said he welcomed the change and hopes to add a "cocktail garden" to an area adjacent to the business.

"It gives us the opportunity to create a space that we wouldn't have been able to do under the previous zoning requirements," he said.

If the Downtown Development District in Smyrna was expanded, Rasmussen said it could expedite the process toward constructing the area.

Smyrna resident Kenneth Reynolds said he thinks the decision to allow outdoor seating areas at places like Painted Stave, Blue Earl Brewing, and Brickworks Brewing and Eats, is a good one.

"Anything to attract more patrons and customers, I think is a good idea," he said.