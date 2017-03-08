Man Arrested for Making Bomb Threat at Health Dept.

BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Police Department says it arrested a man for making a bomb threat inside the Worcester County Health Department.

Berlin P.D. says they were called to the health department just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 8, 2017, after a man approached a receptionist, said he had a bomb in his backpack, and was going to blowup everyone inside the building.

Officers say when they arrived the building was already being evacuated. Officers began a search for the suspect and quickly located and arrested him inside the building. Officer say they then cleared the rest of the building, looking for any other possible suspects. No additional suspects were located.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Explosive Canine Unit and the Ocean City Fire Marshal Bomb Squad also responded to check the backpack and building for any explosive devices. None were found.

The suspect is currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a local hospital and his name is being withheld at this time. The criminal investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed at a later time.