Philly Man Convicted of Murder in Millsboro-area Home Invasion Shooting Deaths

DOVER, Del.- A Delaware Superior Court jury has convicted one of the members of an organized criminal enterprise once operating in Sussex and Kent counties on 21 charges related to a Millsboro-area home invasion and double murder in 2014.

Rhamir Waples, 20, of Philadelphia was arrested as part of Operation “In The House,” a multi-jurisdictional effort designed to fight violent crime including racketeering, murder, home invasion robbery, illegal weapons possession, and the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 14, 2014, Waples and two co-defendants, Damon Bethea and Richard Robinson broke into the Millsboro-area home of Cletis Nelson and William Hopkins to steal money and drugs and then shot both men while in the house.

Waples was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, home invasion, 15 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of second-degree conspiracy. Because he was 17 at the time of the murder, Waples faces 57 years to life in prison, instead of an automatic life sentence.