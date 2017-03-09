Milford Man Charged in Apartment Building Break-in

While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity.More
DOVER, Del. -- James Bailey of New Castle said he's ready for his first shift as a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. "I've never thought I'd say this, but I'm excited to go to jail," he said. Bailey was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctio...More
Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.More
Salisbury rescue crews recovered the body of an unknown person from the Wicomico River Friday night.More
People react to the shooting that occurred on 33rd and Philadelphia Ave early Friday morning.More
Ocean City Police say the responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 33rd Street at around 2:45 AM.
After responding, police say they found a vehicle with bullet holes that is now impounded as evidence.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.More
