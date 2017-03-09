Milford Man Charged in Apartment Building Break-in

MILFORD, Del.- Police say a 27-year-old Milford man is facing burglary and related charges after he broke into an apartment building.

Milford police said that shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Silver Hill Apartment complex on Northwest Front Street for a report of an unknown man in the basement of one of the buildings.

When officers arrived on the scene, they came into contact with Marque Anthony, who they said had gained access to the building through a basement door. Anthony was taken into custody without incident. Police said when officers searched Anthony they found a knife and drug paraphernalia on him.

Anthony was charged with second-degree burglary, carry a concealed dangerous instrument, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said that while in custody, Anthony failed to comply with the request to be finger printed and photographed. This resulted in an additional charge of failure to comply with taking of photos and fingerprints.

Anthony was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $4,500 unsecured. He is scheduled to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on March 17 for a preliminary hearing.