Magnolia Man Accused of Setting Two Fires

Magnolia Man Accused of Setting Two Fires

MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police have arrested a Magnolia man following an investigation into two arson fires.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, deputy fire marshals arrested 58-year-old Francis Barbier on Wednesday, the same day as the second fire.

Fire marshals say Barbier got into an argument Wednesday around 1:50 p.m. with someone who lives in the 100 block of Terry Drive in Magnolia. They say that person saw Barbier set fire to the occupied manufactured home and called 911 to report the incident.

According to state fire marshals, by the time the Camden-Wyoming Fire Company arrived, witnesses had already put the fire out, keeping damage at around $250.

They say the first fire also occurred in the 100 block of Terry Drive on Dec. 16, 2016. Fire officials determined someone intentionally lit combustible materials, causing a fire that damaged a parked vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $500.

Once fire marshals determined Barbier acted alone to set the second fire, they charged him in connection with the first fire, as well.

Barbier was taken to Kent General Hospital after being taken into custody and was treated for unknown injuries and released. He was then arrested and committed to Sussex Correction Institute in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

