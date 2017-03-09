Lincoln Man Charged With October Milford Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lincoln Man Charged With October Milford Robbery

Posted: Updated:

MILFORD, Del. - Milford Police have made one of two arrests in an October robbery using fingerprints.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 20, 2016, in the Valley Run Apartment Complex. According to officers, the victim was approached by two men who displayed handguns and demanded money and anything else of value. Police say the victim turned over a cell phone, and the suspects ran away.

Police say by using latent fingerprints, they were able to identify one of the suspects as 19-year-old Amir Collins of Lincoln, with a warrant for his arrest issued on Wednesday. Collins was arrested by Milton Police and turned over to Milford Police.

Officers say he was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $52,000 cash bond, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17 at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

