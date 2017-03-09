State Environmental Agency Says Drought is Possible in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a drought warning for central Maryland.



The agency says that the warning is based on lower-than-normal stream flows and groundwater levels due to very little rain this season. The agency is asking residents to reduce their water use if possible.



The affected region includes Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties, where rainfall in the past six months is 6.5 inches below normal. A drought watch, which is less serious than a drought warning, is in effect for the eastern part of the state, which includes Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties. Rainfall and stream flow levels are below normal in that region.

Overall conditions in other parts of the state are within normal ranges.

“Water conservation and efficiency are always smart– especially during extended periods of reduced rainfall,” said Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles. “The Department of the Environment is stepping up its efforts to monitor conditions and work with local water systems and drought response coordinators to sustain our state’s most precious liquid asset.”

Information on current conditions and Maryland’s drought management plan is available on MDE’s website at http://bit.ly/MDdrought.