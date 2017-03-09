Buy a Home, Build a Business - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Buy a Home, Build a Business

SALISBURY, Md- Salisbury University graduates who want to start their own business in Salisbury will now receive some help thanks to a new program.

The city of Salisbury, Salisbury University and Salisbury Neighborhood House Services will now offer assistance to recent Salisbury University grads who are looking to start their own business.

This program is called "Buy a Home, Build a Business," and will 10 give graduates each year who are interested in setting up shop in Salisbury, up to 5 thousand dollars to put a down payment on a home.

This program began Thursday after Mayor Day and Salisbury University President Janet Dudley-Eshbach announced it outside of the Salisbury business school.

Mayor Day said that each year he has watched Salisbury University students leave with a lot of potential to go elsewhere. But, now with this new incentive he hopes they will remain in Salisbury.

"We've watched some of the winners of the business plan competitions and entrepreneur competitions at Salisbury University decide to open their business elsewhere and what we want to do is look at those young people and say no. This community wants you and we can offer you a better deal than anyone else can," Mayor Day said.

Some Salisbury business school students said that this will definitely change their minds about leaving after graduation.

"I really think it would be something I would be interested in doing. It's a great opportunity for someone me, I've always wanted to start my own business. It just puts me in the right direction and gives me an incentive," said Salisbury University student Sam Enlow.

Mayor Day said, anyone interested in the opportunity should reach out to the Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services. 

