Correction Officer Union Expects More Resignations in Delaware

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is shown Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is shown Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- With 36 correctional officers quitting since the deadly hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, the head of the union that represents those officers said he expects even more personnel to resign or turn in their retirement papers in the coming weeks.

Geoff Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said he expects at least 15 to 20 officers could quit in the next couple weeks, adding to a number of departures he said is above the normal 11 to 13 officers the Department of Corrections loses every month.

"It's a very big deal. We're at a critical situation," he said.

A DoC spokeswoman said prison facilities would not fall below staffing requirements because officers could be pulled from monitoring inmate privileges to more critical duties. Those inmate activities and privileges could be temporarily cancelled or revoked due to any staffing issues, should they arise.

The departures come five weeks after the inmate uprising at Vaughn. Correctional Officer Steven Floyd was found dead inside Building C during the ordeal, which lasted roughly 20 hours.

