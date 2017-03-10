Pro-Cannabis Groups Say Legalization Will Boost Delaware's Revenue

GEORGETOWN, DE - Currently in Delaware it's not against the law to possess, and or smoke marijuana. However, you can be arrested and prosecuted for the growing and selling of the drug in the first state. Several groups want to change that, and WBOC asked people on Delmarva what they though of the idea. Michelle Walls says "I am for it . As I said I am a nurse who sees the benefit of it being available to people who need it for pain, and the aftermath of chemotherapy. I rather have them go that route than keep having it be illegal

On Thursday the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network and Cannabis Bureau of Delaware held a town hall forum in Georgetown at the Wesley United Methodist Church, to discuss how legalizing cannabis would be a big benefit for the Delaware. But not everyone believes making it legal is a good move says Andre Truitt of Laurel. "I wouldn't want it here, not in the stores in Delaware. We've got enough drugs going here now. And to legalize it would make it even worse."

Others like Eric from Pittsville aren't sure one way, or the other. "Basically I'm kind of neutral on it. It will bring in more revenue, and what they're spending to fight it, they're not getting anywhere.

The pro-cannabis groups say legalizing it will also take a way a big revenue source for gangs and organized crime. Walls added, "It would be a more positive revenue vs the detrimental revenue of constantly having the cops having to write tickets and this and that. Not so concluded Truitt. "If they can't think of other ways to come up with revenue for the towns and states they don't need to use drugs to do it."

The next move for the pro-cannabis groups is to lobby Delaware lawmakers into supporting the legalizing of marijuana next Thursday March 16th at Legislative Hall in Dover.