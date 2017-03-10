Man Sentenced for String of Fruitland Robberies - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Sentenced for String of Fruitland Robberies

Antwane Curtis Jones (Photo: Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office) Antwane Curtis Jones (Photo: Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office)

FRUITLAND, Md. - A man who pleaded guilty to a string of business robberies in Fruitland and Salisbury in 2016, was sentenced Thursday to more than two decades behind bars.

According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office, Antwane Curtis Jones, 33, was sentenced to 52 years in the Department of Corrections, with all but 24 years suspended. Then upon release, Jones will be placed on 3 years of supervised probation.

Jones entered a guilty plea on Nov. 30, 2016 to three counts of robbery and one count of second-degree burglary. Police said during a two-week period in April and March, 2016, Jones broke into the Lucky Star on N. Division Street in Fruitland and stole money, robbed the Wine Rack on W. Cedar Lane in Fruitland of cigarettes and money, robbed the Education Supplies Store on S. Salisbury Blvd. in Salisbury, and robbed the United States Postal Office on E. Main Street in Fruitland. 

Lt. Brian Swafford, with the Fruitland police department said witnesses and victims were able to give detailed descriptions in the robberies. 

"In all the other instances the suspect was described as a single black male, face covered except for eyes. The victims and witnesses were able to give us some really detailed other information, such as tattoos and other things, that really helped out a lot," Swafford said. 

Police said they were able to further identify Jones by matching the unique feature descriptions given by witnesses and victims to the suspect seen in Lucky Star's surveillance video. 

Jones was arrested on May 6, 2016. Police said Jones confessed to committing the rash of robberies and burglary.

Wicomico County State's Attorney Ella Disharoon commended the Fruitland Police Department and the Maryland State Police for their work in the investigation. Mrs. Disharoon also thanked Deputy State's Attorney Patrizia J. Coletta who prosecuted Jones. 

