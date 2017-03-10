Smyrna Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested Thanks to Tip and K9 Officer

SMYRNA, Del.- A suspected bank robber was caught in downtown Smyrna Thursday thanks to the K9 unit and help from the community, authorities said.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, officers were able to catch the suspect following a K9 track, after a person in the area saw the suspect toss money from the robbery in the downtown area. Police said just before 10 am Thursday, the suspect entered the Citizen's Bank on W. Commerce Street. The man, wearing a wig and glasses, approached a teller and demanded money, then took off on foot into the downtown area after getting an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. However, while running from the scene, a dye pack hidden inside the money exploded, causing the suspect to drop the money and keep running.

Police said someone in the area saw this all happen, stayed with the money and called police.

Smyrna Police Department K9 Ronin and his handler arrived quickly on scene and began a track for the suspect based on the witness statements, police said. This K9 track led officers to a shed in the back of a home on Lincoln St. Inside of this shed, officers found clothing covered in dye from the robbery, police said.

Officers found Voncel Tate, 31 of Smyrna hiding in the rafters of the roof of the shed. Mr. Tate was ordered down from the rafters where he was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to SPD where he was charged with second-degree robbery and Wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony.

Mr. Tate was arraigned and committed to the D.O.C. in lieu of $12,000 cash only bond pending a future court hearing.

The Smyrna Police Department commended the brave and alert citizen whose assistance in this investigation led to a quick and safe conclusion.

