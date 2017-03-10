One Injured in Crash Involving Mail Truck in Harbeson

HARBESON, Del. - One person was sent to the hospital Thursday following a serious crash involving a mail truck.



It happened just before 11:30 am Thursday as Michael S. Mears, 46, of Georgetown, was driving a 2016 Ford Transit Connect van westbound on Forest Road and came to a stop at the intersection with Harbeson Road (SR5). Police said Mears failed to remain stopped and pulled across the intersection to continue westbound on Anderson Corner Road when the front of the van struck the left front corner of a 1994 General Motors mail truck being operated by Kimberly R. Humphrey, 44 of Milford.

After the impact, police said the mail truck continued in a southwesterly direction, striking a stop sign before coming to a stop. The van also continued in a southwesterly direction before coming to a stop.

Kimberly Humphrey was properly restrained and airlifted by State Police Aviation to Christiana Medical Center where she is currently admitted in serious condition.

Michael Mears was properly restrained an uninjured in the crash. He was cited for Failure to Remain Stopped.

Traffic in the area of the collision was impacted for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

