Couple Arrested After Smyrna Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Bust

SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities say a Dover couple is facing a variety of drug-related charges after a Smyrna-area traffic stop led to the seizure of several hundred bags of heroin.

Delaware State Police said troopers and probation officers assigned to the Kent County Governor's Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Sonata south of Smyrna at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, March 2 after they learned that the occupants had been involved in recent drug transaction.

Upon conducting the stop, Ginna M. Grocki, 32, was contacted in the driver's seat, while Charles W. Pernot III, 42, was in the passenger's seat. A computer check revealed Grocki's driver's license was suspended and both were on probation. Police said Grocki and Pernot were asked to get out of the vehicle, and upon doing so, Grocki was observed to have a large bulge in the front of her pants.

Authorities said when questioned numerous times if the bulge was in fact drugs, Gorcki continued to answer "no," but she eventually removed a large plastic bag containing 338 bags of heroin (2.366 grams). Three additional bags were located in Gorcki's bra upon being searched by a female trooper, along with six bags being located in her purse (total 347 bags, 2.429 grams), according to police.

Grocki and Pernot were both transported back to Troop 3 where Grocki was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution, second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia after police said she arrived at Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution and was found to be in possession of another 12 bags of heroin (.084 grams) during a more invasive search. She was committed to the women's prison on $55,500 secured bond.

Pernot was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $52,500 secure bond.