Couple Arrested After Smyrna Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Bust - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Couple Arrested After Smyrna Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Bust

Posted: Updated:
Ginna M. Grock and Charles W. Pernot III Ginna M. Grock and Charles W. Pernot III

SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities say a Dover couple is facing a variety of drug-related charges after a Smyrna-area traffic stop led to the seizure of several hundred bags of heroin. 

Delaware State Police said troopers and probation officers assigned to the Kent County Governor's Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Sonata south of Smyrna at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, March 2 after they learned that the occupants had been involved in recent drug transaction. 

Upon conducting the stop, Ginna M. Grocki, 32, was contacted in the driver's seat, while Charles W. Pernot III, 42, was in the passenger's seat.  A computer check revealed Grocki's driver's license was suspended and both were on probation. Police said Grocki and Pernot were asked to get out of the vehicle, and upon doing so, Grocki was observed to have a large bulge in the front of her pants. 

Authorities said when questioned numerous times if the bulge was in fact drugs, Gorcki continued to answer "no," but she eventually removed a large plastic bag containing 338 bags of heroin (2.366 grams).  Three additional bags were located in Gorcki's bra upon being searched by a female trooper, along with six bags being located in her purse (total 347 bags, 2.429 grams), according to police. 

Grocki and Pernot were both transported back to Troop 3 where Grocki was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution, second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  She was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia after police said she arrived at Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution and was found to be in possession of another 12 bags of heroin (.084 grams) during a more invasive search.  She was committed to the women's prison on $55,500 secured bond.

Pernot was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $52,500 secure bond.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Winning Powerball Numbers for $435M Jackpot

    Winning Powerball Numbers for $435M Jackpot

    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:48:53 GMT
    June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X. More
    June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X. More

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:28 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:39:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:12 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:28 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:39:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:12 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

  • Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-06-10 09:12:03 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:40:57 GMT

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

    Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

    In a memo sent out to all Beach Patrol employees on Tuesday, Capt. Butch Arbin said the policy that has been in effect since May 20 is to document complaints of toplessness on a minor incident form but not to go up to the topless women, even if beach goers request it.  Some beachgoers we spoke to were in agreement...some said they had concerns.

    More

    Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested. The Town of Ocean City reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office for guidance on the issue. The situation still lingers nearly one year later.

    More

  • New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices