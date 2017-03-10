Hogan Announces Upgrade to Maryland's Computer Systems - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hogan Announces Upgrade to Maryland's Computer Systems

Posted: Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A major upgrade to computer systems at Maryland agencies will help deliver government services to people more efficiently, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.
    
The federal government has awarded the state more than $195 million for the initiative, Hogan said, and the Maryland General Assembly has approved $14 million to enable the state to access the money. The cloud-based data repository will enable different agencies to better communicate with each other. Caseworkers will be provided tablet devices to provide services in the field, instead of having to return to a central location to input data.
    
The Hogan administration started focusing on the need for a statewide technology revamp after the 2015 unrest in Baltimore that followed the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. While officials found state data showing areas of poverty, high unemployment and transportation challenges, they couldn't use the data to help the state determine how to best direct resources.
    
"Simply put, we needed to actually transform the way that state government actually does business and move our government systems into the 21st century," Hogan said.
    
The first phase will improve collaboration between the Maryland Department of Human Resources and the state health department. It will focus on better delivery of services to children in foster care and families in need. Other departments will be added in future phases.
    
Sam Malhotra, Hogan's chief of staff who served previously as the secretary of DHR, said problems with the agency's computer systems kept getting in the way of providing services to the state's most vulnerable.
    
"We recognized that our internal systems within DHR - our child welfare system, our child support system and our SNAP, which is the public support system  - weren't talking to each other, let alone working with our sister agencies," Malhotra, who proposed the plan after working in the department, said.
    
The new platform, which is being called MD Think, will provide better technology to caseworkers so they will be able to work in the field and send information to the data repository in real time.
    
"For the first time, case workers armed with a tablet or a smartphone will be able to provide services in the field where they are needed, when they are needed and how they are needed by finally having the ability to share information across the state agencies," Hogan said.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Winning Powerball Numbers for $435M Jackpot

    Winning Powerball Numbers for $435M Jackpot

    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:48:53 GMT
    June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X. More
    June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X. More

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:28 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:39:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:12 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:28 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:39:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:12 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

  • Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-06-10 09:12:03 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:40:57 GMT

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

    Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

    In a memo sent out to all Beach Patrol employees on Tuesday, Capt. Butch Arbin said the policy that has been in effect since May 20 is to document complaints of toplessness on a minor incident form but not to go up to the topless women, even if beach goers request it.  Some beachgoers we spoke to were in agreement...some said they had concerns.

    More

    Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested. The Town of Ocean City reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office for guidance on the issue. The situation still lingers nearly one year later.

    More

  • New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices