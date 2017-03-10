The Other 'Road Kill Bill': This One is About Dead Animals - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

The Other 'Road Kill Bill': This One is About Dead Animals

Posted: Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- After months of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan publicly criticizing a transportation transparency law last year that he refers to as the "Road Kill Bill," one lawmaker has introduced his own interpretation.
    
Delegate Marc Korman, D-Montgomery, decided a bill was needed that takes the Republican governor's nickname - which has been panned by Democrats - and attaches it to what he calls a serious subject: dead and decaying animals on the side of the road.
    
The Roadkill Bill of 2017, which has 32 co-sponsors, is a bill that would require the State Highway Administration to create a regulation allowing residents to report roadkill and have it removed promptly.
    
Korman told the University of Maryland's Capital News Service on Thursday he drafted this bill after Hogan's 2017 State of the State Address, where he asked legislators to address the "Road Kill" issue.
    
Korman said he didn't realize how common roadkill neglect was until he saw a dead squirrel remain on the side of the road for at least three days.
    
"Because it does not include mandated spending, cannot be mischaracterized as a tax, has a catchy name, polls well, is unopposed by big business, and is unrelated to Donald Trump, it is expected that the Administration will not show up to testify and (will) allow the bill to become law," according to a Feb. 9 press release from Korman's office.
    
Current law requires the State Highway Administration to "remove any animal carcass that will impede traffic or substantially endanger the safety of the traveling public as soon as it becomes aware of the carcass," according to the Department of Legislative Services fiscal analysis.
    
Korman said he has not been in contact with the State Highway Administration about this issue, but he has not heard any pushback.
    
While he did hear testimony on transportation legislation that the Hogan Administration refers to as the "Road Kill Bill" repeal, Korman said - in a solemn tone - he was confused why the term "animal carcasses" was not mentioned. "It's frustrating when people don't take the work we do here seriously," Korman said. "This is a real issue."
    
Delegate William Folden, R-Frederick, said believes this bill is more burdensome and wastes taxpayers money. "We have more important issues," Folden said in the House Environment and Transportation Committee meeting Thursday. "We're really getting off into the weeds here."
    
The highway administration can handle the bill's requirements using existing resources, according to a fiscal analysis.
    
Baltimore County submitted written testimony in support of the legislation Thursday saying the bill would "promote an open and transparent process for reporting roadkill on State highways to the administration and gives the (highway administration) the prerogative of evaluating how best to prioritize clearing roadkil from State highways."
    
"Indeed, this bipartisan issue unites rural Maryland, urban Maryland, and suburban Maryland," said Delegate Andrew Platt, D-Montgomery, according to the Feb. 9 release. "When it comes to roadkill, we are one Maryland."
    
Delegate Cory McCray, D-Baltimore, suggested in the committee hearing Thursday an amendment to score the dead animals collected from the side of the road, referencing a scoring system in the contentious transportation bill.
    
Korman said he was open to the amendment.
    
McCray laughed.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Winning Powerball Numbers for $435M Jackpot

    Winning Powerball Numbers for $435M Jackpot

    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:48:53 GMT
    June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X. More
    June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X. More

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:28 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:39:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:12 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:28 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:39:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:12 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

  • Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-06-10 09:12:03 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:40:57 GMT

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

    Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

    In a memo sent out to all Beach Patrol employees on Tuesday, Capt. Butch Arbin said the policy that has been in effect since May 20 is to document complaints of toplessness on a minor incident form but not to go up to the topless women, even if beach goers request it.  Some beachgoers we spoke to were in agreement...some said they had concerns.

    More

    Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested. The Town of Ocean City reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office for guidance on the issue. The situation still lingers nearly one year later.

    More

  • New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices