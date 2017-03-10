US Adds Robust 235K Jobs, Making Fed Rate Hike All But Sure - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

US Adds Robust 235K Jobs, Making Fed Rate Hike All But Sure

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: AP) (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON (AP)- U.S. employers added a robust 235,000 jobs in February and raised pay at a healthy pace, making it all but certain that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates next week.
    
Friday's jobs report from the government made clear that the economy remains on solid footing nearly eight years after the Great Recession ended.
    
The unemployment rate dipped to a low 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent, the Labor Department said. More people began looking for jobs in February, a sign of confidence that raised the proportion of Americans working or seeking work to the highest level in nearly a year.
    
The gains in hiring and pay, along with higher consumer and business confidence since the November election, could lift spending and investment in coming months and accelerate economic growth. Americans are buying homes at a solid pace, and manufacturing is rebounding, in part because of improving economies overseas.
    
The February jobs data likely provides the final piece of evidence the Fed needs to feel confident enough to resume raising rates. A rate increase at the Fed's meeting next week would mark its third hike in 15 months, a reflection of how far the economy has come since the recession ended.
    
Average hourly pay rose 2.8 percent year over year in February, a decent gain though slightly below historical averages. In a healthy economy, wages typically rise at a roughly 3.5 percent annual pace.
    
Last month's hiring was boosted by 58,000 additional construction jobs, the most in nearly a decade. That figure was likely enhanced by unseasonably warm weather in much of the nation.
    
Friday's report was the first to cover a full month under President Donald Trump. During the presidential campaign, Trump had cast doubt on the validity of the government's jobs data, calling the unemployment rate a "hoax." But just minutes after Friday's report was released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, Trump retweeted a news report touting the job growth.
    
An array of evidence suggests that the U.S. job market is fundamentally healthy or nearly so. Hiring over the past two months has averaged 237,000, up from last year's monthly average of 187,000.
    
The number of people seeking first-time unemployment benefits - a rough proxy for the pace of layoffs - reached a 44-year low two weeks ago.
    
Business confidence has risen since the presidential election, with many business executives saying they expect faster economic growth to result from Trump's promised tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending.
    
The U.S. economy is also benefiting from steadier economies overseas. Growth is picking up or stabilizing in most European countries as well as in China and Japan.
    
The 19-nation alliance that uses the euro currency expanded 1.7 percent in 2016, an improvement from years of recession and anemic growth. Germany's unemployment rate has fallen to 3.9 percent, although in crisis-stricken Greece, unemployment remains a painful 23 percent.
    
In the United States, employers have been hiring solidly for so long that in some industries, they're being compelled to raise pay. Hourly wages for the typical worker rose 3.1 percent in 2016, according to a report this week by the Economic Policy Institute. That's much higher than the 0.3 percent average annual pay gain, adjusted for inflation, since 2007, the EPI said.
    
Minimum wage increases last year in 17 states and Washington, D.C., helped raise pay among the lowest-paid workers, the EPI found. Pay increases for the poorest 10 percent of workers were more than twice as high in states where the minimum wage rose as in states where it did not.
    
At the start of 2017, minimum wages rose again in 19 states, a trend that might have helped raise pay last month.
    
U.S. builders are breaking ground on more homes, and factory production has recovered from an 18-month slump, fueling growth and hiring. In February, manufacturing expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years, according to a trade group. Businesses have stepped up their purchases of industrial equipment, steel and other metals, and computers.
    
And in January, Americans bought homes at the fastest pace in a decade despite higher mortgage rates. That demand has spurred a 10.5 percent increase in home construction in the past 12 months.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Winning Powerball Numbers for $435M Jackpot

    Winning Powerball Numbers for $435M Jackpot

    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:48:53 GMT
    June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X. More
    June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X. More

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:28 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:39:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:12 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:28 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:39:45 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:41:12 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

    Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

    More

  • Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-06-10 09:12:03 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:40:57 GMT

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

    Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

    In a memo sent out to all Beach Patrol employees on Tuesday, Capt. Butch Arbin said the policy that has been in effect since May 20 is to document complaints of toplessness on a minor incident form but not to go up to the topless women, even if beach goers request it.  Some beachgoers we spoke to were in agreement...some said they had concerns.

    More

    Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested. The Town of Ocean City reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office for guidance on the issue. The situation still lingers nearly one year later.

    More

  • New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices